Adnan Sami remembers his late father with a heartfelt post on Teacher’s Day

Mumbai Sep 5 (IANS) Bollywood ace singer Adnan Sami thanked his father and remembered his values and teachings on the account of Teacher’s Day today.

Sharing a beautiful picture of himself with his late father, Arshad Sami Khan, Adnan penned down a beautiful caption. “The invaluable lessons of my father, who was also my ‘teacher’, echo within me, a timeless legacy that transcends borders and boundaries. Wherever life takes me, his wisdom walks beside me, shaping the contours of my soul. Though he may be gone, his teachings remain an indelible mark on my heart. I carry him with me in every step, in every breath. His spirit lives on, a guiding light that illuminates my path… #teachersday #TributeToMyFather #LessonsThatLiveOn #adnansami,” he wrote.

For the uninitiated, Adnan Sami's father, Arshad Sami Khan, served on a senior level as a pilot in the Pakistani Air Force. He later served as a diplomat and defence analyst. Khan passed away in 2009. Adnan Sami, in the year 2015, gave up his Pakistani passport and applied for Indian citizenship. It had sparked a massive controversy when Adnan chose to choose Indian soil over Pakistani, where he was born.

The singer for a decade has always been seen rooting for and speaking up for India, forever proving his love for the country. Adnan rose to fame with his superhit songs “Lift Karade” and “Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao”. The actor who was mighty obese once upon a time lost over 100 kilos with extensive workouts and a healthy, strict diet. The singer is married to Roya Sami Khan, and the couple are parents to a little daughter whom they have named Medina.

--IANS

rd/