Adnan Sami recalls composing ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ in just five minutes

Mumbai, Feb 7 (IANS) Singer-composer Adnan Sami has taken a walk down memory lane, recalling how his iconic song ‘Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao’ starring Aditi Govitrikar came into being in a matter of minutes.

Sharing a picture of the piano on which he composed the track on Instagram, Sami revealed that the melody struck him unexpectedly one evening after dinner.

He wrote: “This is the Piano on which I composed the song “Kabhi Tho Nazar Milao”…”

As he walked past the piano, he stopped, began playing the keys, and within five minutes, the tune of the song’s mukda came to his mind.

The "Lift Karadey” hitmaker added: “It was right after dinner, when I was casually just walking by the Piano & stopped & started fiddling with the keys & suddenly, the tune of the ‘Mukda’ came to my mind- I composed the Mukda within 5 minutes!!”

Reflecting on the moment of inspiration, the musician said that true creativity often arrives instantly and at the most random times.

“Those who understand true inspiration, they know that it can come instantly and at any random moment… Well, it was a ‘moment’…And as they say, the rest is history- The album was a record breaking No.1 for 1.5 years!! Thank you!” he concluded the post.

Sami performs Indian and Western music in many languages, including Hindi, Urdu, English, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. He has been awarded the Padma Shri for his contribution to music.

His most notable instrument is the piano. He has been credited as "the first musician to have played the santoor and Indian classical music on the piano".

He was raised and educated in the United Kingdom. He was previously a Canadian citizen, but became a naturalised Indian citizen in 2016.

Some of his iconic songs include "Lift Karadey," "Kabhi To Nazar Milao," “Kabhi Nahi”, "Tera Chehra," "Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Mein," and "Bhar Do Jholi Meri," to name a few.

