Adnan Sami pays emotional tribute to his mother on her first death anniversary

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami took to social media to pen a heartfelt tribute to his late mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, on her first death anniversary.

Reflecting on her lasting presence in his life, he shared how deeply her absence is felt and prayed for her eternal peace and reunion with his father. On Tuesday, Adnan shared a couple of throwback photos of his late mother and penned an emotional note. The singer wrote, “Today marks a year since my beloved Mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan passed away & left us. It’s surreal to put into words the void her absence has left. Yet, in the silence, her memory echoes louder than ever. Wherever she maybe, I pray for her peace and happiness. I hope she found Baba whom she missed eternally ever since he left us in 2009. I pray that they are smiling together.”

“I constantly cherish the beautiful memories we shared. Ami’s life was a testament to love, beauty, strength, patience and forgiveness. Though she’s no longer here, her spirit lives on in our hearts, guiding us through life’s joys and sorrows. Her many anecdotes bring smiles to us all when we share them together.”

Adnan Sami added, “In moments of joy, I sometimes ache within for not being able to share those moments with her. Yet, in that grief, I find solace knowing that her love for us remains unwavering. I’ll carry her memory with me always, in every breath, in every heartbeat. “Ami, I love you more than words can express. May your soul rest in eternal peace, and may your memory continue to inspire us to live fully and love deeply.” Missing you more than ever, Adnan #adnansami.”

Adnan Sami’s mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan, passed away on October 7, 2024, at the age of 77. The singer took to social media to express his deep grief and offered prayers for her departed soul in a heartfelt post. However, he chose not to disclose the cause of her death.

Adnan had written, “It’s with the greatest sadness & infinite sorrow that I announce the demise of our beloved Mother, Begum Naureen Sami Khan. We are overtaken by profound grief. She was an incredible lady who shared love & joy with everyone she touched. We will miss her immensely. Kindly say a prayer for her departed soul. May Allah SWT bless our dearest Mother in Jannat-ul-Firdaus... Ameen...”

