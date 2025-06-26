Adivi Sesh on ‘Dacoit’: This is the first time I’m diving into a love story as a genre

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for his upcoming film “Dacoit”, said that this is the first he is truly diving into a love story as a genre.

Co-starring actress Mrunal Thakur, “Dacoit” is being shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, slated for a Christmas 2025 release.

He said: “This is the first time I’m truly diving into a love story as a genre — and that in itself makes Dacoit very special to me. Even though my character is raw and filled with rage, the story at its core is about love — the kind that transforms you, redeems you, even breaks you.”

“That emotional conflict set against a canvas of action and thrill gives the film a unique energy,” said the actor.

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

The film, which marks the directorial debut of Shaneil Deo, follows an angry convict plotting revenge against his former girlfriend who betrayed him. The project, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda and co-produced by Suniel Narang, is being shot simultaneously in the Hindi and Telugu languages. Deo collaborated with Adivi Sesh on the story and screenplay.

On June 8, the lead pair began shooting for a crucial schedule. Sources said that key scenes are to be shot during this schedule for the film. The sources added that at present, both production and post-production work of the film are happening at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, Adivi Sesh has completed the dubbing test for 'Dacoit'. A picture related to this development was released on social media recently.

The film's makers have described their film as "An explosion of guns and roses… betrayal and trust… and above all, Love and Loss.Witness a wicked FIRE between two EXES."

--IANS

dc/