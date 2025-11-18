Adivi Sesh: For me, ‘Dacoit’ was never about switching between Hindi and Telugu

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his bilingual film Dacoit, said that for him, the movie was never about switching between Hindi and Telugu, it was about understanding how the same character breathes differently in two emotional worlds.

Clarifying a common misconception, Sesh shares that he never had to “work on” his Hindi diction for Dacoit, his fluency has been natural and perfected over the years thanks to his multicultural upbringing and diverse exposure.

“For me, Dacoit was never about switching between Hindi and Telugu, it was about understanding how the same character breathes differently in two emotional worlds. Hindi has always come naturally to me, so diction wasn’t the challenge. The real work was tuning into the attitude, the rhythm, and the emotional pitch that each language demands,” Adivi told IANS.

He said that the Hindi version has “a gentler, more restrained intensity, while the Telugu version carries a stronger physicality and a louder emotional expression.”

“As both actor and co-writer, I had to constantly shift gears to make sure each version felt honest to its audience. Even though the story remains the same, the emotional journeys are so distinct that it truly felt like we were creating two films side by side.” says Sesh.

Sesh adopted a similar approach in Major, where both language versions were treated like separate films.

“Shooting bilinguals is like making two films. Very few people go that extra mile, but I can’t settle for anything less than perfect. Every frame, every emotion must feel authentic to its audience, that’s the kind of cinematic experience I want to deliver,” he added.

Apart from Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, the film will also feature director and actor Anurag Kashyap in a powerful role. It will also feature Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla among others.

“Dacoit” traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

Sesh then established himself as a leading man by starring in commercial and critical successes such as Dongaata, Kshanam, Ami Thumi, Goodachari, Evaru, Major, and HIT: The Second Case.

