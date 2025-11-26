Adivi Sesh: Dancing on camera was something I never imagined myself doing

Mumbai, Nov 26 (IANS) Actor Adivi Sesh is gearing up for a full-fledged dance number in his upcoming pan-India action-drama-romance Dacoit. Known for gravitating towards intense narratives and action-driven characters, the actor said that performing an all-out dance sequence is something he never thought he would take on.

Sesh told IANS: “For as long as I can remember, the audience has seen me run, chase, fight, jump - but never dance. I’ve always been drawn to intense stories and action-heavy roles, and honestly, dancing on camera was something I never imagined myself doing.

The song is picturised on Sesh and Mrunal Thakur. The film is directed by Shaneil Deo, produced by Supriya Yarlagadda, and co-written by Adivi Sesh and Abburi Ravi

“But Dacoit is a film that pushes me in every way - emotionally, physically, and creatively - and this song is one of the biggest leaps I’ve taken as an actor."

Sesh further added that when the team first discussed the idea of a dance number, he thought it would be a small moment, but Deo had a much bigger vision.

Sesh said: “He wanted it to be grand, stylish, and completely unexpected. And Mrunal… she made the whole process so joyful. Her confidence, rhythm, and energy made me feel like its going to be so much fun. We’ve created a track that’s fresh, high on energy, and visually stunning.”

“I genuinely think fans are going to be shocked - in the best possible way - when they see me dance on the big screen for the first time. This song is special not just because it’s a first for me, but because it captures a different flavour of Dacoit, a side of the film that’s vibrant and romantic amidst all its intensity. I can’t wait for people to see it and, hopefully, dance along,” he added.

--IANS

dc/