Adivi Sesh: ‘Dacoit’ is my most vivid character

Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actor-writer-director Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dacoit’, has said that his character in the film is the most vivid he has played so far on screen.

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The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that ‘Dacoit’ is the most character-driven film in his filmography.

He told IANS, “It's definitely my most vivid character. I wouldn't say it's completely character-driven, like say an ‘Arjun Reddy’. But, it's a lot more character-driven than my previous films. I've always come off a filmography where I loved my twists. And there's always this first time I'm in love with the emotions of the film”.

He further mentioned, “So, who murdered whom is not a big question of this film. It's not who has done it. It's about emotions and the journey between two ex-lovers after 13 years. And we, for us, it was very exciting to set it in a violent time in the sense that that journey for them together is not just two people getting to know each other again. It's two people in the middle of a robbery setup, in the middle of guns, bullets, fire, rain, heat and desert”.

‘Dacoit: A Love Story’ also stars Mrunal Thakur and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. It is directed by Shaneil Deo. The film is a bilingual project, shot in Telugu and Hindi. It follows a narrative involving former lovers who reunite and engage in a series of robberies.

The story combines elements of crime, action, and romance. Production is backed by Supriya Yarlagadda.

The film marks a shift for Sesh toward a more commercial format compared to his earlier investigative thrillers. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

--IANS

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