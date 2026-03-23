Aditya Uppal on how he prepared for Dhurandhar: I went through a lot of YouTube content

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actor Aditya Uppal was seen as ASP Omar Haider of the Lyari Task Force in Aditya Dhar's "Dhurandhar" and "Dhurandhar: The Revenge".

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In order to get into the skin of the character, Aditya went through extensive research, including gun training.

He even saw a lot of content on YouTube so that he could get a better understanding of the character's mannerisms and views.

"I did go through a lot of YouTube content and the material given by the editorial team. I tried to understand the characters' views, mannerisms, and backgrounds and the way they talk. He is a writer, and I tried to understand the arc of the personality. There were some scenes that needed special preparation, especially scenes where I had a gun in my hand, so I had to go through gun training," he shared.

Given that the character was part of the Lyari Task Force headed by SP Chaudhary Aslam, played by Sanjay Dutt, most of Aditya's scenes were with him.

Sharing his experience of working with Sanjay, he said, "I had a lovely experience working with Sanjay Dutt, sir. My first interaction was with him, where I told him I was his big fan and loved his films Saajan and Khalnayak."

"Working with him was a delightful experience and a dream come true, and I was extremely facilitated by his personality and dialogue delivery. Certain words in the film were situational, and he delivered them so well that they made it feel so real," he added.

Aditya also lauded the director of the film, Aditya Dhar, calling him his mentor.

He admitted that the filmmaker has helped shape his approach on both the personal and professional fronts.

"He has taught me nuances of acting and filmmaking and how an actor needs to understand his shots and how everything needs to be done. He makes sure that the actors are comfortable. He is a man who is taking us to the cinema, which we see internationally," he said.

--IANS

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