Aditya Narayan: ‘Gehraiyaan’ captures the vulnerability that love can bring into our lives

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Singer Aditya Narayan, who after the success of ‘Bana Le Tera’, has now come up with an hauntingly romantic number ‘Gehraiyaan’, which explores the emotional depths of love. He says the track captures the vulnerability that love can bring into their lives.

Set against the scenic beauty of Sonmarg, Kashmir, Aditya spoke about the song and said: “This track is incredibly close to my heart. It captures the vulnerability and depth that love can bring into our lives. The process of creating it — from Manoj’s poignant lyrics to the soundscape Meghdeep built — was a journey in itself.”

“Shooting in Sonmarg only deepened the emotional resonance. With Saansein, I want to bring listeners into a more intimate space musically — and Gehraiyaan is a big step in that direction.”

Set against the majestic landscapes of Sonmarg, Kashmir, the music video for Gehraiyaan visually mirrors the lyrical and emotional theme explored in the track. With its romantic, introspective, and passionate mood, the song continues Aditya’s vision for the album Saansein.

Speaking about his new album, which he unveiled on June 20 along with the first track “Bana Le Tera”.

As per the statement, Aditya’s planning to release one song every month. Upcoming tracks from ‘Saansein’ include ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Mizaaj’, ‘Saansein’, ‘Kyun’, ‘Tere Bina’, and ‘Lillah’.

Aditya, who is the son of Udit Narayan, did his first playback song for the Nepalese film Mohini in 1992 and then a Hindi film Rangeela with Asha Bhosle. Later in 1995 he performed a song for Akele Hum Akele Tum along with his father.

His acting career as a child began when Narayan was spotted by producer and director Subhash Ghai at the 1995 award function, as the final performer for the "Little Wonders" troupe.

Ghai then signed him for his forthcoming film Pardes, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mahima Chaudhary. His second film was Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai starring Salman Khan and Twinkle Khanna.

As a child artist, Narayan performed more than 100 songs. His most successful song was "Chhota Baccha Jaan Ke" from the film Masoom in 1996.

