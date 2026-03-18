Aditya Dhar requests 'Please don't share spoilers' ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release

Mumbai, March 18 (IANS) As Aditya Dhar's highly anticipated "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" gears up for a grand release on Thursday, the filmmaker has requested everyone not to share any spoilers, keeping the experience good for every movie buff.

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One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the sequel is - who is 'Bade Sahab'?.

While a lot of names have been doing rounds on social media, such as Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi, it will only be revealed tomorrow who the real 'Bade Sahad' in the 'Dhurandhar' world is.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Dhar penned a heartfelt note thanking the audience for all the love showered on "Dhurandhar".

"To my dearest, most extraordinary Dhurandhar family...5th December 2025, Dhurandhar released in cinemas worldwide. And since then, you didn't just watch our film. You loved it, You lived it. You appreciated every quiet detail, debated every moment, rewatched it and noticed things I never even thought anyone would. Somewhere in that beautiful, unpredictable journey, our film became yours. Then the nations. And then the world's! That is the most humbling, most moving gift a filmmaker could ever receive. (sic)"

The director revealed that with "Dhurandhar: The Revenge", they really wanted to surprise the viewers.

He added, "So when we sat down to make 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' we knew one thing with absolute certainty: we had to surprise you. We had to make you feel emotions you weren't prepared for. Deeply. Honestly. That is never easy. But for you. We tried our very hardest."

Dhar further requested all to witness the movie in theatres and experience every emotion on the big screen.

"We've put our hearts into Dhurandhar: The revenge so you can experience every twist, every emotion, exactly the way it is meant to be felt. In a theatre, in the dark, surrounded by friends, family and even strangers, everyone feeling the same emotions."

Towards the end, the 'Uri' maker urged everyone not to share any spoilers after watching the drama.

"Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request....."Please don't share spoilers!" Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt," added Dhar.

--IANS

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