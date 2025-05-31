Adhyayan Suman on making headlines for his personal life: 'I’m too invested in improving myself'

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Singer and actor Adhyayan Suman has made more headlines for his personal life than his professional one.

His relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut garnered a lot of attention. A lot was said about the former couple after they had parted ways.

When asked about this during an exclusive conversation with IANS Adhyayan shared that he has always chosen to focus on himself.

He told IANS, "Everyone has their own path, their own struggles. I don’t waste time comparing or commenting on others. I’m too invested in improving myself, evolving as a human being and an artist."

Work-wise, Adhyayan has recently released a new song, "Kya Se Kya".

Revealing what inspired the track, he shared, "Kya Se Kya is extremely close to my heart. It comes from a place of deep love and longing. I think everyone has experienced that phase where they fall in love, dream about a future, and then, life takes a turn. The song captures that journey—from innocence to heartbreak. I’ve lived through those emotions, and so has Raahi, the composer and lyricist. That’s what makes it so raw and real."

Adhyanan romanced Heera Sohal in "Kya Se Kya".

Speaking about the couple's on-screen chemistry, he added, "It was just for the camera! We’re professionals who understood the emotions of the song and tried our best to convey that through our performance. Sometimes, when two actors connect with the material, the chemistry just flows naturally."

During the interaction, Adhyayan also shed light on whether today's music is missing that emotional connection of the 90s.

He stated, "I completely agree. There’s something magical about the music from the '90s—it had a soul. Today, there’s too much focus on remixes and formulaic songs. Originality is often missing. That’s why I wanted Kya Se Kya to be different. It’s an original song, rooted in raw emotion. And the response we’ve been getting proves that people still crave real, heartfelt music."

--IANS

pm/