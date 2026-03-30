Adarsh Gourav reveals why nuanced, risk-taking stories can breathe more on OTT

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gourav believes that stories like his upcoming project “Tu Yaa Main” find a more natural rhythm on digital platforms, as they allow characters and narratives the space to unfold with greater depth and subtlety.

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As the film ‘Tu Yaa Main’ is set to stream digitally on Netflix April 10, Adarsh told IANS: “I genuinely think they have opened up a lot of space for nuanced storytelling. There’s definitely more freedom to explore complex characters and unconventional narratives.”

“Stories like Tu Yaa Main can breathe more on digital because they’re not bound by the same expectations of scale or formula.”

That said, every medium comes with its own challenges, he feels.

“With digital, there’s a sheer volume of content, so the pressure to stand out is very real. Sometimes that can lead to a different kind of creative push, where you’re constantly aware of audience engagement.”

“But I still believe it’s an exciting time as an actor because you get to be part of stories that are more character-driven, more intimate, and often more honest. And for someone like me, that’s the kind of storytelling I find most fulfilling,” said Adarsh.

Tu Yaa Main is a survival thriller film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool. The film follows an adventurous tour of two influencers, who descend into a struggle for life against the perils of the backwaters and a cunning predator.

Talking about his journey in the film, Adarsh said that it was internal for him as an actor.

“What really drew me to the project was that the conflict wasn’t loud or external, it was deeply personal and layered. A lot of what the character is going through is not always spoken, so I had to spend a lot of time understanding his emotional landscape, what he’s feeling versus what he’s choosing to express.”

The actor said that he worked on building a strong backstory for his character Maruti Kadam, who is also known for his rap alias, Aala Flowpara, who is a passionate, aspiring rapper from Nalasopara striving for fame.

“Understanding his silences, his pauses, and the contradictions within him. For me, it was about trusting stillness and allowing the audience to read between the lines rather than spelling everything out.”

“I also had a lot of conversations with the director Bejoy Nambiar about tone, because with stories like these, it’s very easy to overplay emotions.”

Adarsh said that he relied a lot on instinct, but also on being very present in the moment, reacting truthfully rather than performing for effect.

--IANS

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