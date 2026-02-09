Adarsh Gourav: Being around underground rap community helped me understand where the fire comes from

Mumbai, Feb 9 (IANS) BAFTA-nominated actor Adarsh Gourav has taken an immersive approach for his upcoming film Tu Yaa Main, in which he essays the role of Maruti, a local rapper from Nalasopara.

Adarsh spent time across Govandi, Nalasopara, Kurla, Dharavi, and Andheri, observing and jamming with artists who have built the city’s independent rap movement from the ground up.

Speaking about the process, Adarsh said: “Very early on, I realised that Maruti couldn’t be built in isolation. His voice, his body language, even his silences come from a place that’s deeply tied to where he grew up.”

Adarsh said that he felt it was important to step into that world before attempting to portray it on screen.

He shared: “I spent time with artists across different parts of the city, Govandi, Nalasopara, Kurla, Dharavi, Andheri and what stayed with me was how personal their music is. We spoke about ambition, about being unheard, about using music as a way to claim space.”

“Those conversations shaped how I approached the character far more than any written note could.”

Reflecting on what the experience gave him as an actor, Adarsh says, “Being around the underground rap community helped me understand where the fire comes from. Their music isn’t performative, it’s lived.”

“I wanted Maruti to carry that truth, to feel like someone who belongs to that world rather than someone pretending to. That honesty is what I’ve tried to hold on to while playing him.”

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under the banner of Colour Yellow, along with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival, and is set for release on 13 February 2026.

Talking about Adarsh Gourav, he is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as ‘My Name Is Khan’, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

He gained wider recognition for his role in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’, portraying Balram Menon, a layered, contemporary character, showcasing his ability to handle such roles. His international breakthrough came with ‘The White Tiger’, in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition. He has also acted in international productions, including ‘Extrapolations’, an Apple TV+ series. Gourav is regarded for his grounded performances and consistent choice of character-driven roles.

--IANS

dc/