Adam Sandler says he finds it hard to make his daughters laugh

Los Angeles, Dec 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Adam Sandler says it has become something of a challenge to make his teenage daughters Sadie and Sunny laugh.

Speaking to David Letterman on My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, Sandler, who shares his daughter with his wife Jackie, said: "They used to laugh easier. Now they're older and they judge you a little bit. I do hear, 'Oh, don't say this.'"

However, getting his children to laugh is still the "greatest thing" that Sandler can hope for, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

He said: "You're happiest when they're happy."

Sandler stars alongside George Clooney in the new movie Jay Kelly and recalled the special way the Hollywood icon made sure he and his family felt comfortable during production on the movie in Italy and London.

The 59-year-old actor said: "In Europe, Clooney just knows everything. He's such a giving guy. He took care of my family. His birthday is the same birthday as my daughter Sadie, so that day, everybody wanted to make it about George and George was like, the whole day was about Sadie."

Sandler said that Sadie features in Jay Kelly and explained how his daughters have had roles in a variety of his movies over the years.

The Grown Ups actor said: "My friends all had kids at the same time, so they all grew up together on sets. And now kids know a lot about making movies and stuff. It's great... They've been in a bunch, they did two different movies this summer."

Sandler's wife Jackie, who he married in 2003, has also featured in several of his films and the star recalled how he was instantly attracted to her when they met at a friend's party during the 1990s.

He recalled: "I was sitting down, and we were all introduced, my friends and Jackie's friends, and somehow we sat next to each other, and, like you get when you immediately fall in love, you stare at each other. We couldn't stop staring at each other."

Sandler remembered how the pair were being "sweet with each other" before Jackie explained that she was heading to Florida the following day to visit her grandmother, something that made him "even more" drawn to her.

The Wedding Singer star added: "So we continued our flirting on the phone and then she came back and we just jumped right in, maybe 28 years ago."

--IANS

dc/