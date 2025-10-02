Adam Sandler gets a makeover from George Clooney

Los Angeles, Oct 2 (IANS) Hollywood actor Adam Sandler has received a makeover from George Clooney. The ‘Uncut Gems’ actor is known for his casual style of fashion. However, that changed during his recent outing.

Adam Sandler is known for his love of baggy shirts and shorts with bold prints but at the red carpet premiere of his movie ‘Jay Kelly’ at the New York Film Festival, both he and his co-star stepped out in navy suits and black leather shoes, reports ‘Female First UK’.

George took the credit for his friend's new look. George told ‘People’ magazine, “I actually (have) been making Adam wear suits. Don't you think he looks nicer instead of those big baggy shorts?"

The 64-year-old actor, who wore a white shirt with his suit in contrast to Adam's black top, was thrilled he got to work with the Happy Gilmore star on the film.

He added, "I love him. He's the sweetest man in the world. He's a dear friend and the fact that I got to work with him again is (great)”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, Adam, who also wore a tuxedo and bow tie to the Venice Film Festival screening of Jay Kelly, previously admitted he finds it "funny as hell" that he has "unintentionally kind of become a style icon" to his fans.

He told Complex, "It's funny as hell. And whenever one of my kids or their friends talks to me about it... my wife's like, 'What the hell are we talking about right now? How did that happen?’ But my wife (Jackie) always was nice to me about my clothes. Even when we were young, others would say, 'Would you put on something better than that? Your wife's dressed so beautifully'. My wife would say, 'He’s comfortable like that. Let him do that. Leave him alone’”.

The 59-year-old star also said that he doesn't give too much thought to what he wears.

