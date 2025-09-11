Adah Sharma shares her diet secret for glowing skin

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Bollywood actress Adah Sharma took to social media to share her secret to healthy and radiant skin.

In her latest post on Instagram, she revealed the foods that help her maintain a natural glow. Adah shared a video of herself making a recipe she had come across on Instagram Reels. The actress revealed that the dish requires plenty of carrots, which are finely chopped into thin strips. To this, she added a spoon of vegan honey, a dash of mustard oil, salt, red chilli powder, lemon juice, and a sprinkle of sesame seeds.

In the clip, the ‘Kerala Story’ actress could be heard saying, “I saw this recipe from Instagram Reels. For this, you need a lot of carrots. Chop the heads and legs of the carrots. And then make thin, thin, thin strips. It takes a little time. But if you have 6 hours to scroll Instagram, then 10 minutes is enough for this. 1 spoon of vegan honey. Mustard oil. Salt. And a little red chilli powder. Mix. And a lemon. On top of that, sesame seeds. Mix. You'll become strong after eating this. Your skin will glow. Don't forget to share with everyone. Okay, bye.”

Alongside the clip, Adah wrote, “Kaun Try karega Mera skincare formula?.”

On the professional front, the 33-year-old actress is set to play the role of a Devi in an upcoming trilingual film directed by National Award-winner BM Giriraj. Speaking about her preparation, the actress highlighted her dedication to ensuring the character is portrayed with utmost realism and authenticity.

Adah shared, “I am very fortunate to be getting the opportunity to play such amazing roles and work with such talented filmmakers. Stories like ‘The Kerala Story’ or fictional ones like Reeta Sanyal, I will do my best to make it as realistic as possible. I'm very lucky that creative filmmakers are offering me such varied roles.”

