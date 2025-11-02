Adah Sharma reveals the spiritual significance behind Tulsi Vivah

Mumbai, Nov 2 (IANS) Actress Adah Sharma revealed the sacred significance of Tulsi Vivah, the traditional ceremony that marks the symbolic marriage of Tulsi Maa and Lord Vishnu.

In her post, 'The Kerala Story' actress beautifully explained why Tulsi leaves hold such an important place in every Hindu ritual. On Sunday, Adah shared a video in which she spoke about the story and significance behind Tulsi Vivah. Narrating the story, she said, “Today is Tulsi Maa's wedding. Let me tell you why this day is so special. There was a beautiful and pious woman named Vrinda. She loved her husband Raja Jalandhar a lot. Vrinda was a devotee. She used to worship Lord Vishnu every day. She used to fast for her husband's long life. Due to Vrinda's devotion and piousness, Raja Jalandhar became so powerful that even the deities could not defeat him. All the deities got worried and asked Lord Vishnu for help.”

“Lord Vishnu thought a lot and then he performed a leela. In the leela, he took the form of Raja Jalandhar. He went to Vrinda. Vrinda saw him and thought that his husband had come. Vrinda welcomed him and after some time, his dharma got destroyed. At the same time, Raja Jalandhar was killed in the battlefield. Because Vrinda's dharma got destroyed, he lost his protection power. After some time, Lord Vishnu came in his original form. Vrinda was surprised.”

“She cried and said, Lord, why did you deceive me? I was your devotee. Lord Vishnu was silent. Vrinda said with a sad heart, I curse you. Just like you separated me from my wife's dharma, you will also have to stay away from your wife. And this is what happened. Lord Vishnu had to stay away from Sita during the exile.”

“Vrinda then left his body. Lord Vishnu said with great sorrow, Vrinda, you are very pure. I will give birth to a pure plant from your body. You will be worshipped in everyone's house as Tulsi. And you will be my beloved. And then the Tulsi plant came to earth. Since then, Tulsi Maa is worshipped in every house. Without her, the worship of Lord Vishnu is considered incomplete,” explained Adah.

Sharing her video, the ‘Commando 3’ actress wrote, “Do you know why we offer Tulsi Maa in every worship? P.S. What you see behind my head is the resting place of kharutai when it's raining outside. My mother made this rangoli with the help of Sanjeevani. I don't know how to make rangoli. I tried but I couldn't.”

Tulsi Vivah is a revered Hindu ceremony that marks the symbolic marriage of the sacred Tulsi plant — believed to be the earthly manifestation of Goddess Lakshmi — with Lord Vishnu, represented by a Shaligram or an Amla branch. The ritual not only holds deep spiritual meaning but also signifies the end of the monsoon and the onset of the auspicious Hindu wedding season.

--IANS

ps/