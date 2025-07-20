Actress Sshivada pens adorable birthday greeting for six-year-old daughter Arundhathi

Chennai, July 20 (IANS) Actress Sshivada on Sunday penned an adorable birthday greeting for her six-year-old daughter Arundhathi, in which she pointed out how Arundhathi's arrival into their lives had changed their world forever.

Taking to her Instagram to pen the post, Sshivada wrote, "Six years ago, you came into our lives and changed our world forever. You made us parents — and in that moment, we felt a love deeper than anything we’d ever known.

"Watching you grow into such a bright, strong, and confident little girl makes us so proud every single day. We want you to know that wherever life takes you, we’ll always be right beside you — cheering you on, loving you endlessly. Keep shining, keep smiling, our little sunshine. Happy birthday dear Arundhathi!#happybirthday #arundhathi #ourlittlesunshine #endlesslove"

On the professional front, Sshivada will next be seen in director Vishnu Sasi Shankar’s eagerly awaited Malayalam horror-comedy ‘Sumathi Valavu’.

Sumathi Valavu was originally scheduled to hit screens on May 8 this year. However, the film's release got postponed and it is now all set to release on August 1 this year.

It may be recalled that the actress, in an earlier post, had praised the unit of the film, calling it an "incredible team."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs for a number of reasons. Firstly, ‘Sumathi Valvu’ is the name of a real place that is known for being haunted. Locals say the place, which is in Mylamoodu, Kerala, got its name after a pregnant woman called Sumathi was murdered by her lover in the 1950s. Ever since her death, travellers passing by the stretch and locals have claimed seeing a female figure roaming around the region.

Secondly, the film, which was shot at the very place, has been made by Vishnu Sasi Shankar, the same director who made the superhit film, ‘Malikappuram’.

The film features Arjun Ashokan, Balu Varghese, Malavika Manoj, Gokul Suresh, Saiju Kurup, Sshivada and Sija Rose among others.

The film’s script has been penned by Abhilash Pillai and its music has been scored by Ranjin Raj. Cinematography for the film is by P V Shankar and editing is by Shafique Mohammad Ali.

The film has been produced by Murali Kunnumpurath’s Waterman Films and Think Studios.

--IANS

Mkr/