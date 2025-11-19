Actress Shriya Saran tells impersonator: Go, get a life!

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Well known actress Shriya Saran has now put out a post in Instagram in which she has advised a person looking to impersonate her to stop wasting his/her time and to "go get a life".

Taking to her Instagram page to share the fake profile of the impersonator, the actress wrote, "Who ever this idiot is. Please stop writing to people and wasting time ! Unfortunately this is weird. I feel bad for wasting people time. This is not me ! Not my number !"

The actress, on a lighter note, added, "... The only good thing is, this crapy person is reaching out to people I admire and would love to work with ! Very strange ! Why would you waste your time to do this? Go get a life, not someone’s impersonator."

On the work front, Shriya Saran was recently seen shaking a leg for a dance number in director Ananda Krishnan's upcoming film 'Non Violence', featuring Metro Shirish, Bobby Simha and Yogi Babu in the lead.

Bankrolled by AK Pictures Lekha, the film's narrative unfolds in the city of Madurai during the 90s.

Sources say the story primarily revolves around events occurring within a Madurai prison during that era.

The film has raised expectations as director Ananda Krishnan's previous two films 'Metro' and 'Kodiyil Oruvan’ were both successes.

Sources claim that as the narrative takes place in the 1990s, the production crew has dedicated significant resources to authentically recreate that era on screen. Every detail, from the props and wardrobe to the filming locations, have been meticulously curated to transport viewers back in time.

Apart from Metro Shirish, Bobby Simha, and Yogi Babu, the film will also feature actors Aditi Balan, Garuda Ram and Aditya Kathir in pivotal roles.

Sources say that the shooting of the film has been completed and that the team is now busy with post-production work.

