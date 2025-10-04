Actress Shamna Kasim tells her husband: Your silent love means more than a thousand spoken promises!

Chennai, Oct 4 (IANS) Actress Shamna Kasim, who is better known as Poorna to her fans in the Tamil film industry, has now penned an adorable post to her husband Shanid Asif Ali in which she has said that his silent love meant more than a thousand spoken promises to her.

Taking to her Instagram page, actress Shamna Kasim wrote, "I’ve trusted many people in my life, and along the way, I’ve learned some difficult lessons. I chose family over friendships, gave my heart sincerely, and still found myself hurt at times. But those experiences taught me something important — in this life, we’re truly blessed if we have even a few who genuinely love and stand by us."

The actress said that she was blessed with two of the most valuable gifts one could ask for. "My parents, who have always been my pillars, and you — my husband, my quiet strength," she said.

Stating that her parents had given her unconditional love, sacrifice, and guidance that shaped her into the person she is, the actress said that she would forever be grateful to God for choosing them for her.

She then praised her husband. "And you — you may not show your love through words, but I feel it every day in your actions, in how you take care of us, and in the way you fulfill your responsibilities without complaint. That silent love means more than a thousand spoken promises. I thank Allah from the bottom of my heart for blessing me with parents like mine and a husband like you. May He keep our hearts united in love, faith, and understanding always. Alhamdulillah for everything," she wrote.

It may be recalled that the actress had, only last month, announced that they were expecting their second child.

The couple, who already have a son called Hamdan Asif Ali, are expecting the second child to be born in 2026.

Taking to her Instagram page to share the happy news, the actress wrote, "Our hearts are full, and our family is growing....Getting married and living with the one you love is a dream come true — but becoming parents has been the most beautiful chapter of all.

"Today, I’m beyond blessed and overwhelmed with joy to share that we are expecting our second baby. It’s said that children complete a family — and now, with our second little miracle on the way, our hearts feel even more complete."

The actress took the opportunity to thank all those who had stood by them, saying, "To everyone who has stood by us with love, prayers, and support — thank you. Your presence in our journey means more than words can say. We can’t wait for the days ahead — full of new laughter, tiny footsteps, and endless love."

It may be recalled that actress Poorna wed businessman Shanid Asif Ali in Dubai in October 2022.

