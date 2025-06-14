Actress Navya Nair meets Saurav Ganguly in London; calls the cricketing great a 'legend'

Chennai, June 14 (IANS) Actress and dance exponent Navya Nair, who has delivered brilliant performances in several critically acclaimed Tamil and Malayalam films, has now shared her happiness on meeting one of India's cricketing greats, Sourav Ganguly, in London.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Navya Nair, who is in London on vacation, shared a picture of herself with Sourav Ganguly and wrote, "Still feels surreal! Met the one and only Saurav Ganguly during my London vacation. From being a schoolgirl cheering for Dada on TV to sharing a moment in person — some memories stay etched forever...Legend @souravganguly."

The actress, who has been an integral part of some exceptional films like Nandanam in Malayalam and Azhagiya Theeye and Chidambarathil Oru Appasamy in Tamil, announced in 2022 that she had also turned a dance teacher.

Taking to Instagram then, the actress, who is known to be an exponent of classical dance, had announced, "Started my new classes on this auspicious day to selected students for Maathangi. A proper inauguration will be done at a later stage, where a lot more students can enroll. But I am cutting down on numbers as of now, just to have more focus. May Lord Ganesha and Nataraja bless all of us and these children for a bright future.

"For me, this moment is so important, as my guru Manu Master asked me to start teaching, a new phase of my life as a teacher (begins) ( I don't call myself guru, am not there yet ).

"I wish and pray that I can transfer whatever has been taught by my guru to all my students in the purest form I can. I wish I can do justice to this art form. Thanking almighty, gratitude."

The actress has also been delivering several classical dance performances much to the delight of fans.

--IANS

mkr/