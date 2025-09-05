Actress Nandita Das dedicates Teacher's Day to her aunt Kusum

Chennai, Sep 5 (IANS) Well known director, actor, writer and producer Nandita Das has dedicated this Teacher's Day to her aunt Kusum, who was also her teacher in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya school in Delhi.

Taking to her Instagram page to post pictures of her beloved teacher alongside her, Nandita Das wrote, "Happy Teachers’ Day! We all know that our teachers have had a huge impact on our lives.The seeds were sown in early school for the subjects we liked (or not), the person we have become (or not). I want to dedicate this Teacher’s Day to my beloved Kusum aunty. She was a mother and a friend to all of us through nursery and primary years in Sardar Patel Vidyalaya, Delhi, where I did my entire schooling. Her laughter, her stories and her failed attempt to be strict with us, is crystal clear in my mind."

The actress further went on to say, "I met her a few months ago and as if no time had passed. Her affection, warmth, spirit, smile…all was just the same. Vihaan was so amused and moved to meet his Mama’s teacher. We spent a memorable afternoon together. The smiles are a testimony of that. #sardarpatelvidyalaya #happyteachersday."

It maybe recalled that actress Nandita Das is all set to head to the prestigious Busan Film Festival where she will be a part of the jury panel this year.

Only a couple of days ago, the actress had made the announcement on Instagram. She had said, "Excited to be back in Busan, one of my favourite film festivals in the world and the best in all of Asia. But this time I am not going as an actor, director or an awardee. I am on the jury!"

The actress, who is known for her hard hitting films, believes that her trip to the highly rated film festival will be nourishing.

Seeking to explain her feelings on the invitation to be a part of the jury, she wrote, "In the midst of many stresses of work and life, I know this experience will be a burst of creative stimulus, it’ll be nourishing. Can’t wait to watch good films in a pin drop dark hall and have the most exciting jury deliberations after. I look forward to the films, the people, the food, the conversations with other filmmakers and filmlovers…and meeting wonderful friends yet again from all over the world."

--IANS

mkr/