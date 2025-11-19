Actress Nabha Natesh goes bungee jumping in New Zealand; terms it "living"

Chennai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Nabha Natesh has now posted a video of her going bungee jumping in New Zealand and has termed it "living".

On Wednesday, the young actress, who seems to have gone to New Zealand on a holiday, posted a video of her jumping from the Kawarau gorge suspension bridge in New Zealand.

The video, which had 'The Nights' by Avicii as its background score, made quite an impression on her followers and co-stars.

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who is working with Nabha Natesh in director Bharat Krishnamachari's eagerly awaited historical pan Indian film, 'Swayambhu', responded to her video, saying, "Dude" along with two face screaming in fear emojis.

For the unaware, 'Swayambhu', the shooting of which has been completed, will feature Nikhil as a legendary warrior in a never-before-seen avatar. The film, which is being produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under the banner of Pixel Studios, is to be presented by Tagore Madhu.

Apart from Siddhartha and Nabha Natesh, the film will also feature actress Samyuktha in the lead. Ravi Basrur has scored the music for this film, which has cinematography by KK Senthil Kumar and editing by Tammiraju. Action sequences for the film have been choreographed by King Solomon and Stunt Silva and production design by M Prabhaharan and Ravindra.

Apart from 'Swayambhu', Nabha Natesh will also be seen in director Abhishek Nama’s eagerly awaited pan Indian film ‘Nagabandham’. The film, which will feature actors Virat Karn, and Iswarya Menon along with Nabha Natesh in the lead, is expected to release early next year.

The movie, along with the lead actors, will also feature actors Jagapathi Babu, Jayaprakash, Murali Sharma, and B.S. Avinash in supporting roles.

The film explores the hidden secrets of India’s ancient Vishnu temples, specifically focusing on the sacred practice of Nagabandham. Inspired by recent treasure discoveries at temples like Padmanabhaswamy and Puri Jagannath, the story dives into the captivating mythology surrounding these divine locations and the enigmatic rituals designed to safeguard them. The film brings these age-old mysteries to life with a fresh, modern narrative.

Cinematography for the film is by Soundar Rajan S, while Abhe and Junaid Kumar provide the music. The film's dialogues have been written by Kalyan Chakravarthy, with Santosh Kamireddy handling the editing. Ashok Kumar contributes as the art director.

'Nagabandham' will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam languages. ‘Nagabandham’, which is fast taking shape as an epic adventure, has the tagline "The Secret Treasure."

Abhishek Nama has penned both the story and screenplay of this film, which has been produced by Kishore Annapureddy and Nishitha Nagireddy.

