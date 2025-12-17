Actress Khushbu pays tribute to her late brother; says there is not a single day when they don't miss him!

Chennai, Dec 17 (IANS) Politician, actress and producer Khushbu Sundar on Wednesday paid tribute to her late brother, saying that they knew that he was up there, watching them, loving them and guiding them.

Taking to Instagram to post pictures of her brother, the actress penned an emotional post.

She wrote, "Its been three years since you left us Bhai. There is not a single day when we don't miss you. But we know you are up there, watching us. Loving us. Guiding us. And smiling. We smile thinking of you with all the happy memories you have left behind with us. Your jokes, your laughter, your unconditional love."

The actress and producer further went on to say, "We don't cry because we know you are not in pain anymore. Our eyes do well up at your thought, but that’s because we feel your presence among us but we don’t see you. Bhaijaan, continue to guide us and love us, as aways. We miss you Bhai. #bhaijaan #missyou #missyoubhai."

It may be recalled that the actress had penned an emotional post in June this year on the occasion of her late brother's birth anniversary.

The actress had then said, " "You would have been 60 today Bhaijaan. There isnt a single day when you are not missed. Miss your sudden surprises and your words of advise. Your love and concern, your words of reprimand, your care."

She went on to say, "Today, you are not with us physically, but you continue to live in our hearts. We don't mourn you, we celebrate you, just as you would have always wanted us to remember you. You lived life as a big celebration. And today, on your 60th birthday, we celebrate you. Happy birthday Bhaijaan. I am sure you are celebrating with Allah up there #Happy60 #happybirthday #bhaijaan."

--IANS

mkr