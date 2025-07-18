Actor Unni Mukundan to play lead in legendary director Joshiy's next

Chennai, July 18 (IANS) Legendary filmmaker Joshiy is all set to direct a high-octane action entertainer next in which actor Unni Mukundan is to play lead.

The film is to be produced jointly by Unni Mukundan's production house, Unni Mukundan Films (UMF), and Einstin Media.

The announcement, made on the birthday of director Joshiy, is a deep rooted and profound appreciation to one of the most iconic voices in Indian cinema. Sources say that director Joshiy, whose career spans decades and blockbusters that have shaped generations, will helm this film that promises to blend vintage scale with contemporary storytelling firepower.

Speaking about associating with director Joshiy, Unni Mukundan remarked, “Associating with Joshiy sir is not just a dream come true, it’s an emotion, one that every actor who grew up watching his films can relate to. This collaboration is our tribute to his unmatched legacy and a chance to create something that blends the soul of classic Malayalam cinema with the pulse of today’s audience. At UMF, we believe in stories that leave a mark, and this film is one such landmark for me both personally and professionally.”

Unni Mukundan's production house, which has been riding high on the successes of the National Award-winning 'Meppadiyaan' and the 100-crore high octane action drama 'Marco', will be seeking to raise the bar even higher this time as it joins hands with a master craftsman whose films have defined the language of Malayalam commercial cinema.

Joining director Joshiy will be writer-director Abhilash N. Chandran, known for his powerful character-driven scripts, including the acclaimed 'Porinju Mariam Jose' and 'King Of Kotha'.

Sources say that Unni Mukundan, who plays the lead, will be stepping into a never-before-seen, high-powered action avatar, tailor-made for the big screen and crafted to resonate with both loyal fans and new-age audiences.

Backing this cinematic spectacle is Einstin Media, a production house known for its bold choices and quality-driven projects. The production house most recently made waves with the critically acclaimed film 'Antony'. Its critically acclaimed ‘Purusha Pretham’ was celebrated for its dark humour, inventive storytelling, and bold narrative style.

