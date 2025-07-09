Actor Unni Mukundan recovers hacked Instagram account; Confirms account is now fully secure

Chennai, July 9 (IANS) Well known Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has announced that he has successfully recovered his Instagram account that had been hacked and has now confirmed that the account was fully secure.

Taking to his Instagram stories section, Unni Mukundan wrote, "I'm pleased to confirm that my official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been successfully recovered and is now fully secure. The matter has been thoroughly resolved and full administrative control has been restored."

Stating that he would like to extend his sincere gratitude to the Meta team for their prompt action, technical expertise, and steadfast support in resolving the issue and safeguarding the account, the actor also expressed his gratitude to those who had reached out to him out of concern.

He said, "To everyone who remained cautious, refrained from engaging with any suspicious activity, and reached out with concern - thank you for your trust, patience and continued support. Let's remain vigilant and continue to prioritise online safety. #AccountRestored #GratitudeToMeta #DigitalSafety #UnniMukundan"

It may be recalled that on Tuesday, Unni Mukundan had taken to his Facebook page to alert his followers that his Instagram account had been hacked.

The actor had said,"My official Instagram account @iamunnimukundan has been hacked‼️ Any updates, DMs, stories, or content going out from that account are not from me — they are being posted by the hackers. Please do NOT engage, click on any suspicious links, or share personal information in response to anything from that account at this time."

The actor, who is best known for his performances in Marco and Malikkappuram in Malayalam and Garudan in Tamil, had further said, "We’re working with the relevant teams to resolve the issue. I’ll keep you all posted through verified channels. Thanks for your support and caution. #StaySafe #InstagramHack #ImportantUpdate," he added.

Mukundan was the latest in the list of celebrities whose social media accounts have been consistently hacked from the start of the year.

Just a few days ago, actress Shruti Haasan's X account was hacked. The actress took to the stories section on her Instagram handle to post an alert.

She had said, "Hi Lovelies, Just want to let you know my Twitter account has been hacked. That's not me posting. So, don't interact with that page till I'm back please."

The news of Shruti's account on X.com being hacked came just a week after National award winning music director D Imman's X account, which had been hacked earlier this year, was retrieved. Prior to music director Imman's account being hacked, it was actress and producer Kushbu's account that had been hacked. The actress later managed to retrieve the account.

--IANS

mkr/