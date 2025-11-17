Actor Thiruveer signs up for another romantic comedy

Hyderabad, Nov 17 (IANS) Young actor Thiruveer, whose next film after the success of 'The Great Pre Wedding Show' went on floors last week, is now back in the news for having signed yet another film!

This new film too has now gone on floors. The new film that Thiruveer has signed up for is to be directed by Mahender Kududula and produced by Paruchuri Venkateswara Rao. The film is being tentatively referred to as Production No. 1 of Adhya Movie Makers.

The film was launched in a grand fashion recenty, with director Vivek Athreya clapping for the muhurta scene and Damodar Prasad switching on the camera. Tammareddy Bharadwaja directed the first shot.

Sources say that the new film will be a wonderful love story filled with fun and excitement. The story is set in a rural setting.

Jagadish Kakthi is the cinematographer for this film for which screenplay has been penned by Mahender Kududula and Ravindra LV.

It may be recalled that only last week, another film featuring Thiruveer in the lead along with well known actress Aishwarya Rajesh, went on the floors.

That film, which is being tentatively referred to as Production Number 2, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments.

The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in 'Razakar' and 'Polimera', is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs.

Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is to score the music for this film.

Thirumala M. Thirupathi of 'Balagam' fame is heading the art department, and Sree Varaprasad of 'Ka' fame is its editor.

Aanu Reddy Akkati, who is also working on director Bharat Krishnamachari's much-awaited historical magnum opus 'Swayambhu', is designing the costumes for this film while popular lyricist Purnachary is to pen the lyrics for this film.

Sources had said that the regular shoot of this film would commence from November 19. The film, its makers say, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

--IANS

mkr/