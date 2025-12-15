Actor Sree Vishnu's upcoming film titled 'Vishnu Vinyasam'; film to hit screens in February

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (IANS) The makers of director Yadunaath Maruthi Rao's upcoming entertainer, featuring actor Sree Vishnu in the lead, on Monday announced the film's title as 'Vishnu Vinyasam'.

The film, which is being produced by Sumanth Naidu G under the Sree Subrahmanyeshwara Cinemas banner as its third production, has Hema and Shalini presenting it, with Sai Krishna Bobba and Ramachary M coming on board as co-producers.

The makers chose to reveal the film’s title through a stylish animated video that also offers a peek into the story's backdrop.

Set in an urban milieu, the glimpse features Sree Vishnu zipping through the city on a custom-made yellow motorcycle.

The film has been intriguingly titled 'Vishnu Vinyasam', a name that perfectly mirrors the actor’s eccentric screen persona.

Highlighting his off-the-wall antics and trademark humour, the title reveal is capped with the catchy tagline, “No Brakes – Just Laughs.” The video further heightens curiosity with a playful voiceover declaring, “History, Numerology, Astrology were all invented for him,” hinting at a breezy, fun-filled ride driven by an unforgettable protagonist.

It is evident that Sree Vishnu, who is known to pick stories that are offbeat and that provide solid entertainment, has picked yet another script that falls in this category.

Nayana Sarika will play the female lead in this film, which is backed by a strong ensemble cast including actors Satya, Brahmaji, Praveen, Murali Sharma, Srikanth Iyyengar, Satyam Rajesh, Srinivas Vadlamani, and Goparaju Ramana.

The project boasts an experienced technical team, with Sai Sriram cranking the camera, Radhan composing the music, A Ramanjaneyulu heading the art direction, and Kartikeyan Rohini overseeing the editing.

Sources close to the unit say that the entire talkie portion of the film has already been wrapped up.

With just two songs left to be shot, the film is on the verge of completion.

Interestingly, the makers have also confirmed through the title glimpse that the movie is slated for a theatrical release in February next year.

