Actor Sathyadev's look in Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom' revealed

Chennai, July 4(IANS) The makers of director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s explosive action entertainer, ‘Kingdom’, featuring actor Vijay Deverakonda in the lead, on Friday released the look of actor Sathyadev in the film as part of his birthday celebrations.

Taking to its X timeline to wish the actor a happy birthday, Sithara Entertainments, one of the production houses producing the film, said, "Wishing @ActorSatyaDev a birthday as fierce as the storm he’s bringing to the big screen soon - Team #Kingdom #HappyBirthdaySatyadev"

The poster that was released also had the name of the character that Sathyadev portrays in the film. The birthday poster read, "Happy Birthday Siva".

The release of the film, which was originally scheduled to hit screens on March 28 this year, was first postponed to May 30 this year. It was then pushed to July 4. However, it was again postponed without another date being announced.

The film has generated a lot of buzz ever since its makers released a gripping teaser. In the teaser, Vijay Deverakonda comes across as a character that resembles an unstoppable force—blazing with intensity and destined for greatness.

The film, which was initially being referred to as VD12, has the tagline, ‘From the shadows of betrayal, shall rise a king.’

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

The film, which is full of action sequences, has three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satish –working on it.

