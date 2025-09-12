Actor Raghava Lawrence converts his home into a free school for children

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor and producer Raghava Lawrence, who is known to be a philanthropist, has now transformed his first home into a free school for children by using the funds he received as advance for his eagerly awaited upcoming horror thriller 'Kanchana 4'.

What makes it even more special is the fact that the first teacher the actor intends to appoint to the school was someone who grew up in the home.

Taking to his X timeline to announce the news, the actor, who posted a video clip of him making the announcement, also wrote, "I’m so delighted to share some exciting news with you all. My movie Kanchana 4 has officially begun rolling and it’s been coming out really well. As many of you know, every time I receive an advance for my films, I begin a new social initiative close to my heart. This time, I’m truly happy to announce that I’ll be transforming my very first home into a free education school for children."

Stating that the home he was transforming into a school was extremely special to him, the actor said, "It was the first house I bought with the savings from my work as a dance master. Later, I transformed it into an orphanage kids home, and my family and I moved into a rented place. Today, my kids have grown up and are working, and I feel proud to dedicate this home once again to a cause."

The actor further added, "What makes me even happier and prouder is that the very first teacher I’ll be appointing is one of the children who grew up in my home and has now grown, educated, and is ready to give back. I seek all your blessings for this new initiative, and I hope you will continue supporting me, just as you always have. #Serviceisgod#Maatram."

This is not the first time the actor has been spotted lending a helping hand. On Thursday, the actor had offered to donate a sum of a lakh to an elderly couple who sold sweets on trains for a living.

Taking to his X timeline on Thursday, Raghava Lawrence had said, "Today, a post reached me through social media about an 80-year-old man and his wife in Chennai who make sweets and polis, selling them on trains to survive. Their resilience moved me deeply."

The actor further said, "I am ready to contribute ₹1,00,000 to support their journey, hoping it brings them comfort and strength. I’ve been trying to reach the contact provided but haven’t been able to. If anyone knows their details, please reach out to me. And if you happen to see them on the train, do buy their sweets and support them in any way you can. #ServiceIsGod #Maatram"

It may be recalled that Raghava Lawrence has been helping the poor and the underprivileged through his movement called 'Maatram'.

