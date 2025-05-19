Actor Manchu Manoj turns emotional at Bhairavam trailer launch

Chennai, May 19 (IANS) Telugu actor Manchu Manoj, who is making a comeback to cinema after a period of nine years with director Vijay Kanakamedala's upcoming action thriller, 'Bhairavam', turned emotional after seeing an AV on him that was played at the trailer launch event of the film that took place at the Indoor Stadium in Eluru.

.The actor, who has been involved in a stand off with his family members, was seen wiping tears when his AV was played at the trailer launch event.

Speaking on the occasion, the actor said, "It's been nine years since I spoke on a stage like this. Nine years equals two generations in this time and age."

The actor, who seemed to be visibly moved, recalled how he had started acting at a very young age. "I came to speak something else but after watching that AV and all your love, I am at a loss for words," he told fans, who had gathered for the event.

"I haven't done anything for you. I haven't given money to you. I have been away from you for nine years. Yet, you all have been showering so much love on me. You have shown so much love by remembering the films I did several years ago. Everywhere I go, on X and on social media platforms, fans keep telling me, 'Anna, please make a comeback. Please do films again.' I don't even know how to thank you all. I should thank you through the film itself," he said.

"At a time when one's own relatives distance themselves from you, you have drawn me close to you and given me so much of love. You are the reason why my heart is so brave. I bow to everyone who has given me so much love," Manchu Manoj said.

Stating that he was very happy to be making a comeback with the film 'Bhairavam' after nine years, Manchu Manoj thanked producers Radhamohan, Sridhar for making this film with a lot of passion.

"I haven't made any big films. Yet, you (Referring to the producers) picked all three of us and have made a film investing Rs 50 crore. You are really great. Hats off to both the producers," he said.

The actor also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the director for casting him in the film.

"Director Vijay has delivered big superhits before this film. Had he wanted he could have got bigger stars from the Tamil film industry or Bollywood to do this role. People would have readily come. But he remembered me. Thank you. I will be indebted to director Vijay for the rest of my life. He has made the film very well," Manchu Manoj said.

The actor also took a potshot at his family members on the occasion. He said, "If you call out to Lord Shiva, he will not come. If you really think of Lord Shiva in your heart, he will come just as he has come in the form of my director, my producers and all you people.

The actor then spoke about his co-actors. He said, "Bellamkonda Sai is like my younger brother and it was fun to work with him. I will support him like an older brother."

About his other co-actor, Nara Rohit, Manchu Manoj said "Nara Rohit is a dear friend. We have had a connection since childhood. It continues. In 2016, I made a movie called Okkadu Migiladu. That was my last film. Rohit was one who lent his voice for that movie. I stopped with that movie. Now, I am making a come back and again that comeback has started with Nara Rohit."

The actor also complimented all the other members of the cast on the occasion.

