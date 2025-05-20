Actor Leo Hamsavirdhan weds Kerala-based model Nimisha

Chennai, May 20 (IANS) Actor Hamsavirdhan, who has acted in a number of films including 'Punnagai Desam', 'Junior Senior', 'Manthiran' and 'Piragu', has wed his girlfriend, Kerala-based model Nimisha in Puducherry.

Sources close to the actor claimed that this was a love marriage and that the wedding was held according to both Hindu and Christian rituals.

A wedding reception was held at Nimisha's hometown in Wayanad on May 18 in a grand manner. This wedding took place with the blessings and wishes of parents from both families, relatives and friends, the sources added.

Interestingly, the actor has also announced that he has changed his name from Hamsavirdhan to Leo Hamsavirdhan. Following her marriage to actor Leo Hamsavirdhan, sources point out that Nimisha will now be known as Nimisha Leo Hamsavirdhan.

This is Hamsavirdhan's second marriage. It may be recalled that Hamsavirdhan first married Shanthi Hamsavirdhan, his co-star in Vadagupatti Mappillai. Shanthi was also known as Reshma. Sadly, Shanthi Hamsavirdhan passed away after being infected by the Corona virus in 2021. After four years of her demise, the actor has recovered from the grief and has now started the next chapter of his life.

Although the actor has acted in a handful of movies, he is best known for his performance in director K Shah Jahan's Punnagai Desam in which he played one of the leads along with Tarun, Kunal, Sneha, Dhamu and Preetha Vijayakumar. The film had cinematography by R Madhi and editing by V Jaishankar. It released in Tamil on 14 January 2002 and was remade by Shajahan in Telugu in 2007 under the title Nava Vasantham.

At present, Leo Hamsavirdhan has signed two new films. Pre-production work of these two films is currently underway.

Meanwhile, congratulatory messages are pouring in for Leo Hamsavirdhan and his wife Nimisha Leo Hamsavirdhan from various quarters, including the film industry.

--IANS

mkr/