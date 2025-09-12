Actor Kavin tells director Nelson: Named my character in Kiss after you to show my affection for you!

Chennai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actor Kavin, who plays the lead in dance choreographer-turned-director Satish's upcoming romantic entertainer, 'Kiss', has now disclosed that the name of the character he plays in the film is Nelson and that he chose to take this name in a bid to show his affection for his good friend, ace director Nelson Dilipkumar.

Responding to Nelson Dilipkumar's wishes to the team of 'Kiss', which released the trailer of the film recently, Kavin wrote, "Thanks for everything nae. Anba epdi kaatradhu nu theriyaama padathula unga paera vechukutaen! #Nelson (Thank you for everything elder brother. I did not know how to show my affection for you and therefore took your name as my character's name in the film!)

It may be recalled that ace director Nelson Dilipkumar produced actor Kavin's previous film titled 'Bloody Beggar'.

Kiss, which has been directed by dance choreographer Sathish is scheduled to hit screens on September 19 this year. It may be recalled that the film, which has triggered huge expectations, was originally supposed to release in March this year. However, the film's release was then pushed to July, without a date being specified for its release. Finally, the makers announced that the film would hit screens on September 19 this year.

Kiss has triggered great interest as it features actress Preeti Asrani, the actress who played the lead in director Manthira Moorthy’s critically acclaimed film, Ayothya, as the female lead.

The film has music by independent musician Jen Martin.

The film has stunts by Peter Hein and cinematography by Harish. Mohan Mahendiran has taken care of the art direction department and Pranav is in charge of editing.

A teaser released earlier by the unit showed Kavin playing a guy who is extremely violent in the film, with an aversion for romance and love. His aversion is so much that he even shuts a shop in order to protest Valentine's Day. The teaser ends with Preeti Asrani taking a romantic interest in Kavin and asking him to tell her about his first kiss...

For Kavin, a lot will be riding on this film as his previous film, director Sivabalan Muthukumar’s ‘Bloody Beggar’, did not fare all that well at the box office. ‘Bloody Beggar’ was produced by Kavin’s close friend director Nelson Dilipkumar under his production company Filament Pictures.

