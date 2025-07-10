Actor Karthi's upcoming film with director Tamizh titled 'Marshal'

Chennai, July 10 (IANS) Actor Karthi's upcoming film with director Tamizh, best known for having made the film 'Tanakaaran', has now been titled 'Marshal', its makers announced on Thursday.

The makers also announced that the film had officially gone on floors after poojas were performed.

Dream Warrior Pictures, one of the production houses producing the film, took to its X handle to make the announcement.

"We are pleased to reveal #Karthi29’s title as ‘MARSHAL’. With auspicious blessings and larger than life dreams, special poojas were held today. Let the action begin!! #Marshal @Karthi_Offl," it said.

The film, which will feature Kalyani Priyadarshan as the female lead, will also have actors Sathyaraj, Prabhu, Lal, John Kokken, Easwari Rao and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles.

Actor Karthi, for his part, took to his X timeline to say, "Dear Friends, Taking a new step forward with all your love and blessings!! #Marshal #மார்ஷல் begins from today!!"

On the technical front, Marshal will have music by the young music sensation Sai Abhyankkar and cinematography by Sathyan Sooryan. Well known editor Philomin Raj will be the editor of the film. Production design will be by Arun Venjaramoodu.

The film is to be produced by S R Prakash Babu and S R Prabhu on behalf of Dream Warrior Pictures and is to be co-produced by Ishan Saksena.

It may be recalled that the makers had released a poster of a ship along with the announcement that the film would be made this year.

Director Tamizh, who is best known as an actor for his performance as the antagonist in director T J Gnanavel's courtroom drama 'Jai Bhim', featuring actor Suriya in the lead, made his mark as a director with the Vikram Prabhu-starrer Taanakaaran.

Meanwhile, it may be recalled that Karthi has already completed shooting for director P S Mithran's eagerly awaited spy thriller 'Sardar 2'.

--IANS

mkr/