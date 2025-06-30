Actor Hridhu Haroon's next film titled 'Texas Tiger'

Chennai, June 30 (IANS) The next film of actor Hridhu Haroon, best known for his performances in critically acclaimed films like 'Mura', 'All We Imagine As Light', and 'Thugs' and the web series, the 'Crash Course', has been titled 'Texas Tiger'.

The makers of the film released a title teaser to mark the birthday of the actor.

The teaser begins with women's groups staging a protest demanding that the songs of Texas Tiger (Hridhu Haroon) be removed from the Internet as they had objectionable content for lyrics. Present at the same venue where the women are protesting is a group of young men calling themselves 'Tigerians'. They say they are fans of the musician and back him. As a constable tries to clear the fans, Texas Tiger makes an entry, climbs atop the police van and voluntarily wears a garland of slippers that women activists were looking to make him wear in the hope that it will leave him ashamed. He, however, takes it in his stride much to the surprise of the women.

Sources close to the unit say that the film will be a fun, musical entertainer which is sure to appeal to all kinds of audiences.

Producers Sujith, Balaji Kumar, Parthi Kumar and Selvah Kumar Thirumaran are producing this film under the banner of UK Squad, a new production house.

The story of 'Texas Tiger' has been written by Selvah kumar Thirumaran, who will also be directing the film. Selvah kumar Thirumaran is best known for his previously directed film 'Family Padam', which came in for appreciation both from audiences. The film, which was high humour and on emotions, received a positive response from the audience who were able to connect with it.

Sources say that the unit is to begin shooting for the film soon. The unit will provide exciting updates on the cast and crew of the film in the near future.

