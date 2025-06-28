Actor Gautham Ram Karthik's next to be a Sci-fi crime thriller!

Chennai, June 28 (IANS) Actor Gautham Ram Karthik, the son of well known actor Karthik, has now signed up for a Sci-fi crime thriller that is to be produced by the same production house that made the critically acclaimed horror thriller 'Pechi'.

Sources in the industry say that the actor has now signed up for a new film that is to be directed by Sooriyaprathap S, from Naalaiya Iyakkunar season 1. Sooriyaprathap had previously worked as an associate director on Superstar Rajinikanth’s Kochadaiiyaan, directed by Soundarya Rajinikanth.

The film, which is to be produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, will have Gautham Ram Karthik playing a police officer.

“The main intention behind launching Verus Productions was to channel our passion into creating quality content. We’ve had successful endeavours across film, digital and music, including our recent tribute track 'We Call Him Dhoni'. Tamil cinema has always had a unique way of engaging audiences worldwide with its storytelling. When Sooriyaprathap narrated this script, I immediately sensed his ability to connect with the audience's emotions, and I am confident that this film will translate beautifully on screen. Gautham Ram Karthik, with his versatility across genres and roles, has always stood out. I believe this will be a landmark project in his career and for all of us involved,” producer Shaik Mujeeb said.

It may be recalled that Verus Productions had previously co-produced the horror-thriller 'Pechi', which received critical acclaim and commercial success.

The film’s technical team comprises a strong lineup of creative talents. Cinematography for the film is to be handled by Arjun Raja, while John Abraham will handle its editing. Music for the film is to be composed by Vithushanan. Bhavna Govardan leads the production design and action choreography is to be managed by Miracle Michael.

Santhakumar of Hocus Pocus Studios heads the VFX department while costumes are to be decided by Deepthi RJ.

A major portion of the film is to be shot in and around Chennai, with shooting set to kick off soon. The makers are also looking to bring together a bunch of familiar actors for the film. In particular, the makers are in talks with various artistes with pan-Indian stardom for the antagonist's role, which they claim will be very powerful.

--IANS

mkr/