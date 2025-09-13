Actor Gautham Karthik tells fans: I'm humbled by the way you celebrate me as your own family!

Chennai, Sep 13 (IANS) Young Tamil actor Gautham Ram Karthik, who has now penned a note of gratitude for the outpouring of love he has received on his birthday, has told his fans that he is humbled by the way they celebrate him as their own family.

Taking to his social media timelines, the young actor wrote, "I am truly overwhelmed by all the love and wishes I have received on my birthday. Every message, call and gesture made the day so much more special. To my friends and colleagues, thank you for always being there and for your warm wishes."

Thanking the media, the actor, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday, wrote, "To the print and media, thank you for your thoughtful words and for always supporting me on my journey."

To his fans, he said, "Your love continues to be the biggest gift of all, and I'm humbled by the way you celebrate me as your own family. Truly, I feel very blessed to have such love and positivity around me. Your kindness means more than I can put into words, and I carry this gratitude with me every day. I look forward to the year ahead with renewed energy, hope, and the strength that your love and support gives me."

It may be recalled that the young actor, who had to be hospitalised for about 10 days after he was down with Dengue, only recently recovered from it.

Taking to his Instagram page to make the announcement that he was back home, Gautham Ram Karthik had said, "From a headache to a fever to dengue to being hospitalized for 10 days....safe to say, I have survived with flying colors! It's times like these that you realise health takes priority over EVERYTHING else! Stay healthy. Stay safe."

On the work front, Gautham Ram Karthik is currently working on director Sooriyaprathap's sci-fi crime thriller, ‘ROOT – Running Out of Time’. It may be recalled that only recently, the unit of the film had wrapped up its first shooting schedule.

The film, which will feature Gautham Ram Karthik in a gripping role, will also mark the Tamil cinema debut of Bollywood star Aparshakti Khurana, celebrated for his standout performances in Hindi blockbusters.

Sources close to the unit say that several key sequences between the leads were shot during the schedule that was completed last month.

Actress Bhavya Trikha plays the female lead in the film, which will also have veteran actor Y Gee Mahendran in a pivotal role.

Produced by Dhanishtan Fernando, Rajarajan Gananasambandam, Sanjai Shankar, and Shaik Mujeeb under the Verus Productions banner, the film, sources claim, will be an edge-of-the-seat thriller.

Director Sooriyaprathap S had expressed his excitement on the successful completion of the first schedule. He had said, “Completing the first schedule has been an invigorating experience for the entire team. The energy between Gautham and Aparshakti on screen is electric, and the Chennai backdrop has added a distinct texture to the film. We can’t wait to continue the journey in the upcoming schedules.”

For the unaware, director Sooriyaprathap S is best known for his creative vision in Naalaiya Iyakkunar – Season 1 and his contribution as an associate director in 'Kochadaiiyaan', which featured Superstar Rajinikanth in the lead.

Director Sooriyaprathap S, while speaking about the film on an earlier occasion, had said, “This film has been a passion project right from the scripting stage. The idea behind ROOT is to present a gripping crime thriller on a sci-fi backdrop, but with grounded, emotionally resonant characters."

Talking about Gautham Ram Karthik, the director had said, "Gautham brings a powerful presence and depth to the role of a police officer. His commitment to the craft and fearless approach to challenging roles makes him the perfect anchor for this story."

Cinematography for the film is by Arjun Raja while music will be by Vithushanan, and action choreography by Miracle Michael.

--IANS

mkr/