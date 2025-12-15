Actor Arun Vijay’s 'Retta Thala' trailer promises intense action drama

Chennai, Dec 15 (IANS) The makers of director Krish Thirukumaran's eagerly awaited action entertainer, 'Retta Thala', featuring actor Arun Vijay in the lead, on Monday released an action-packed trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

Taking to its timeline, BTG Universal, the production house producing the film, shared the link to the released trailer, saying, "A storm with two minds. One mission. @arunvijayno1 ’s #RettaThala Trailer Out Now. Worldwide #Christmas release 25-DEC-25. Produced By @bbobby @BTGUniversal. Directed By- @kris_thiru1. A @SamCSmusic's Musical."

The film features Arun Vijay in two roles. The newly released trailer begins with a voice over that says, "Life recall People say a collection of happy memories is a good life. Whether its my life or my memories, I was happy only when I was with Andre."

We realise that the voiceover is that of one of the characters played by Arun Vijay in the film.

Andre, we also learn, is the character name of Siddhi Idnani in the film. Andre is seen saying, "We live only once, we should live to the fullest."

It becomes evident that one of the two characters played by Arun Vijay is in a relationship with Andre in the film.

However, the trailer adds a twist to the plot.It shows Tanya Ravichandran's character saying,"I will gift this blank cheque to whoever kills the killer of my husband."

It becomes evident that the film has a portion of revenge in it and the trailer only adds to the mystery, when Hareesh Peradi's character is seen saying, "From this day on, his days are numbered."

We then get to see Arun Vijay's character saying, "Death is laughing at me, saying,'I have surrounded you.' It's me against death. This will be a fight to the finish."

The trailer shows that the film will be a fine mix of action, romance, revenge and drama.

It may be recalled that actor Arun Vijay, in exclusive interview to IANS earlier, had said, "Retta Thala is a gripping action thriller that will be about what happens when the shades of grey in all individuals start to show simultaneously."

The actor had also disclosed the names of the characters he played in the film. While one character was called Malpe Upendra, Arun Vijay disclosed to IANS that the other character he played in the film was called Kali.

Directed by Kris Thirukumaran, the film, apart from Arun Vijay, will also feature Siddhi Idnani, Tanya Ravichandran, Yogi Samy, John Vijay, Hareesh Peradi, Balaji Murugadoss in pivotal roles.

The film boasts of an excellent technical team. Music for the film is by Sam CS, while cinematography for the film is by Tijo Tomy. The film has editing by Anthony and art direction by Arunshankar Durai. The film, which is high on action sequences, has had its stunts choreographed by P.C.Stunts. Costumes have been designed by Kiruthika Sekar and Suren R and Bobby Antony have choreographed the songs.

--IANS

mkr/