Achint Kaur reveals she mirrored her own vulnerability through the character of Diti on ‘Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki - Ganesh Kartikey’

Mumbai: Veteran actress Achint Kaur opened up about playing the role of Diti in the mythological show “Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki: Ganesh Kartikey.”

In an exclusive interview with IANS, she revealed that she mirrored her own vulnerable side through the character. She shared that portraying Diti allowed her to explore emotions she had long kept within, making the experience both challenging and deeply personal.

When asked if any particular scene as Diti affected her on a personal level, Achint said there wasn’t one specific moment, but several instances where she found herself mirroring her own vulnerabilities through the character. “There isn’t one specific scene, but there were definitely moments where I mirrored the vulnerable side of myself through Diti. Something about her emotional fragility — beneath all the strength — resonated deeply with me. It’s those little overlaps between her world and mine that made the journey so meaningful.”

Reflecting on how Diti differs from the strong women she has portrayed in the past, the actress stated, “I’ve never played a goddess before, especially one who already exists in mythology. So, the idea of comparing her to my previous characters never came up. Diti operates in a completely different space — she’s divine, complex, and timeless. That makes her incomparable to the other strong women I’ve portrayed.”

Speaking about portraying Diti’s contrasting shades — both nurturing and destructive, the ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’ actress mentioned, “Considering she oscillates between extremes, it was truly intriguing to explore why she is the way she is. Between narrations and reading a lot of background material, I began to find emotions and thoughts within her that I connected to personally. After understanding her psyche, which is my own interpretation, I started to find myself in her. My directors were extremely supportive and guided me to align that understanding with their vision. I’m still learning on the job, still grasping new aspects of Diti every day. It’s an ongoing process, and I’m enjoying every bit of it.”

When asked if any particular scene as Diti affected her on a personal level, Achint Kaur said there wasn’t one specific moment, but several instances where she found herself mirroring her own vulnerabilities through the character. “There isn’t one specific scene, but there were definitely moments where I mirrored the vulnerable side of myself through Diti. Something about her emotional fragility — beneath all the strength — resonated deeply with me. It’s those little overlaps between her world and mine that made the journey so meaningful.”

“Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki – Ganesh Kartikey” features Mohit Malik and Shrenu Parikh as Lord Shiv and Goddess Parvati, while Ekansh Kathrotiya and Subhan Khan portray their divine sons, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kartikey, respectively. The show airs every day on Sony SAB.

--IANS