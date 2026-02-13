Abishan Jeevinth tells Vijay Deverakonda: Feeling really grateful and happy!

Chennai, Feb 13 (IANS)Young director and actor Abishan Jeevinth, whose most recent film 'With Love' has gone on to emerge as another hit, on Friday thanked Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda for his appreciation and kind words and for the "great conversation" he had got to have with him.

Taking to his Instagram page to share a picture of himself with the Telugu star, Abishan Jeevinth, whose debut film as an actor 'With Love' has emerged a hit, wrote, "With love from @thedeverakonda anna. Thank you so much for today, anna. I truly had such a great conversation with you. Hearing all the appreciation and kind words from you meant a lot to me. Feeling really grateful and happy. #abishanjeevinth #vijaydevarkonda."

Interestingly, director Abishan Jeevinth had, just before the release of the film 'With Love', disclosed that it was Superstar Rajinikanth's inspiring words to him, 'Nee Nadi Kanna' (You act dear one), that actually cleared all his doubts and insecurities about becoming an actor.

Participating in a pre-release event of 'With Love', Abishan Jeevinth, who shot to fame after his film 'Tourist Family' emerged a superhit last year, had said, "I had given my assent for acting but then I began having doubts after seeing certain things. I was not sure about whether I should turn an actor. That was the time, Superstar Rajinikanth sir called me to his home and said to me,'Nee Nadi kanna'."

Abishan said that Superstar Rajinikanth's words blew all his insecurities away. "I decided I would do this movie no matter what," he had said and had thanked Rajinikanth.

"Thank you so much sir, thank you! I will dedicate whatever success this film gets to you," he told Rajinikanth.

The director-turned-actor was also all praise for Madhan, the director of 'With Love'.

"Madhan came as my co-director for 'Tourist Family'. Even before 'Tourist Family' could release, he asked me if I would act as the lead in this film," Abishan recalled. Thanking Madhan, he said, "No matter how many films I do, this film will always remain special. I am proud about having done this film. More than fame and success, I got a lot of respect after Tourist Family. I can confidently say that Madhan will get twice the respect that I got after this film releases," he had said.

