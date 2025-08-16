Abhishek Sharrma shares his fondest Janmashtami memories

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Sharrma, who essays the lead in the popular television show ‘Vasudha’, took a nostalgic trip down memory lane. The actor recalled the way his family celebrated Janmashtami during his childhood.

He also said that the festivals in the Indian milieu help the Indians come together, and reminds us of the value coded into our D.N.A.

Talking about the same, Abhishek said, “As a child, Janmashtami was always celebrated on a grand scale with my family. We would visit the ISKCON temple nearby to witness the grandeur of the festivities, where the entire community came together in devotion. At home too, we performed a small pooja and even kept a handi, which became a joyful tradition for me and all my cousins and siblings”.

He further mentioned, “In today’s time, when everyone is caught up in their busy schedules, festivals like Janmashtami bring us closer. They remind us of the values we grew up with and the joy of celebrating together”.

‘Vasudha’ follows Chandrika, a self-made businesswoman, and Vasundhara, a naive village girl, as their contrasting worlds collide. As Vasundhara seeks acceptance in Chandrika’s rigid, high-powered life, their clashing ideologies spark a journey of personal growth, emotional conflict, and unexpected connection. The story explores themes of acceptance, identity, and the tension between order and emotion.

Meanwhile, ‘Vasudha’ is set to undergo a time slot change, but Abhishek Sharrma had shared that he is unfazed. Speaking about the shift, he shared his confidence in the unwavering support of the show’s loyal audience.

With his nuanced portrayal of Dev winning hearts, he’s also said to be exploring fresh opportunities across platforms, as he steadily carves a space for himself both on screen and beyond. With Vasudha entering an exciting new phase, Abhishek’s journey is one to watch closely.

--IANS

aa/