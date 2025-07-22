Abhishek Nigam on if 'Shankar' will help provide clarity on what religion actually means

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Nigam has been roped in as the lead in the forthcoming soul-stirring series, "Shankar – The Revolutionary Man".

During an exclusive interaction with IANS, Nigam was asked if the show would help the viewers gain clarity regarding the real meaning of religion.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "Definitely, in fact, that’s the core of it."

Explaining his point further, Nigam shared, "This isn’t about any particular religion. It’s about something much deeper, something within us. When I say “internal,” I mean beyond the external noise. Yes, I truly believe this show can guide the youth to answers and towards the right path."

When asked how he prepared for the role, Nigam disclosed that he has been preparing to play the great saint since January this year.

"There’s a lot of research going on because the more we understand the person behind this character, the more authentically we can bring him to life. We’re in the process of collecting knowledge, researching deeply, and absorbing everything he has shared with the world. That understanding is what will make this performance truthful," Nigam added.

Talking about the show, he shared that he believes that when people watch it, they’ll feel a strange familiarity. Nigam said, "It’s something internal. It already exists within you. Watching it may help you recognise it, and that might shift the way you view the world. The twist, if any, lies within you."

"Shankar – The Revolutionary Man" will bring to the screen the journey of the great saint and philosopher, Adi Shankaracharya.

While Nigam will play the titular role, 'Bigg Boss 18' fame Shilpa Shirodkar is reported to be seen as Adi Shankaracharya’s mother.

Jointly backed by Modi Studios and Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the series is also expected to see Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, Rati Pandey, and Manoj Joshi in significant roles.

--IANS

pm/