Abhishek Kumar fulfills his ‘biggest dream’ as he buys his first home in Mumbai

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Kumar, who is known for his work in shows such as “Udaariyaan”, shared that he has bought his first home in Mumbai, which he said was one of his “biggest dreams”.

Abishek, who was the runner-up of the 17th edition of “Bigg Boss”, took to Instagram, where he shared a string of images from his new home.

For the caption, Abhishek, who turned 31 on Tuesday, wrote: “NAYE GHAR KA SHREE GANESH. Sabse pehle to aap sabka dil se shukariya itna pyaar and itni pyaari pyaari birthday wishes dene k liye. ((First of all, a heartfelt thank you to all of you for showering me with so much love and such beautiful birthday wishes.)”

He added: “Aaj ap sabke pyaar ki wajh se, meri mehnat or parivaar k aashirwad se maine apna ek boht bada sapna poora krlia, Mumbai me mera pehla chota sa pyaara sa ghar khareed kar. Itna acha lag rha hai k kya batau. (Today, because of your love, my hard work, and my family’s blessings, I’ve fulfilled one of my biggest dreams—I’ve bought my very first little home in Mumbai. The feeling is beyond words.)”

The actor said that he worked really hard to reach where he is today.

“Boht mehnat ki hai yahan tak pochne k liye, boht kuch sacrifice kia hai or utna hi pyaar aap sabne dia hai. Bas aap sab apna pyaar aese hi bana k rakhna. ( I’ve worked very hard to reach here, made many sacrifices, and received just as much love from all of you.)”

“Mai mehnat karta jauga or aap sabko boht proud feel krwauga. Thank you again for the birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL (Please keep giving me your love the same way. I promise to keep working hard and make you all feel proud. Thank you once again for the lovely birthday wishes. I LOVE YOU ALL.)”

