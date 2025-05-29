Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu bring a fated love story to life in ‘Tu Aashiiki Haii’

Mumbai, May 29 (IANS) The makers have unveiled the trailer of the upcoming romantic drama ‘Tu Aashiiki Haii,’ offering a glimpse into a heartfelt tale of destined love.

Featuring Abhishek Kumar and Amandeep Sidhu in the lead, the trailer promises a soulful romance where emotions run deep and fate plays a central role in bringing two hearts together. The trailer provides an emotional glimpse into the universe of ‘Tu Aashiiki Haii,’ showcasing a captivating mix of romance, deep emotions, and lyrical narration. At its core lies the gentle love story of Pumma (Abhishek Kumar) and Noor (Amandeep Sidhu)—two kindred spirits meant to unite despite the challenges that threaten their bond at every step.

Dreamiyata Dramaa, the production house led by Sargun Mehta and Ravie Dubey, has released the official trailer for their eagerly awaited romantic drama on social media. The show also stars Sheezan Khan and Mahir Pandhi. The series is scheduled to premiere on June 6th.

Along with the trailer, the makers have also announced the new title ‘Tu Aashiiki’ Haii’—earlier, it was called ‘Tujhse Hai Aashiqui.’

Speaking about his role, Abhishek had earlier shared, “This show is more than just a love story—it's an emotional ride, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a project that dives so deep into human connection. Working with Dreamiyata Dramaa feels like home already.”

Amandeep Sidhu had also expressed her excitement, saying, “The moment I read the script, I knew this character would stay with me forever. There’s strength, vulnerability, and so much passion. I can’t wait for the audience to meet her.”

On May 8, the teaser for ‘Tu Aashiiki Haii’ was unveiled, offering a glimpse into Abhishek and Amandeep’s heartfelt romance. Their on-screen chemistry radiated emotional depth and longing, perfectly capturing the essence of a tender and intense love story.

