Abhishek Banerjee: ‘Stolen’ is India’s answer to raw, genre-driven filmmaking

Mumbai, May 28 (IANS) The makers of “Stolen” on Wednesday unveiled the gripping trailer of the upcoming film “Stolen”, which actor Abhishek Banerjee says is India’s answer to raw and genre-driven filmmaking.

Talking about the film, actor Abhishek said, “‘Stolen’ is India’s answer to raw, genre-driven filmmaking. The day I heard the story, I knew I wanted to be in the driver’s seat—just like my character, Gautam. Karan Tejpal, our director, is one of the freshest, most exciting minds I’ve come across. He’s here to stay, and I can’t wait for the world to see what he’s capable of.

“Our producer, Gaurav Dhingra, is passionate to the core about good filmmaking—we need more people like him in the industry.”

The trailer for “Stolen” opens with a heart-wrenching moment as a baby is snatched from her mother, Jhumpa's arms, played by Mia Maelzer, as she sleeps at a desolate railway station. What follows is a relentless pursuit, as brothers Raman and Gautam, played by Shubham Vardhan and Abhishek Banerjee respectively, join Jhumpa as they navigate treacherous terrain while hunting for the missing child.

Deep in India's remote hinterlands, with hostile locals threatening their lives, their search evolves into a desperate fight for survival.

Directed by Karan Tejpal and written by Tejpal alongside Dhingra and Swapnil Salkar - Agadbumb, Stolen also features Harish Khanna, Mia Maelzer, Sahidur Rahaman, and Shubham Vardhan.

Led by executive producers Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, Vikramaditya Motwane, directed by Karan Tejpal and produced by Gaurav Dhingra, Stolen is a Jungle Book Studio production.

“With Stolen, I set out to tell a raw and honest story about two starkly different worlds that collide in unexpected ways.” said director Karan Tejpal.

He added: “On the surface, Stolen unfolds as a taut action thriller — but its emotional impact builds quietly, lingering long after the final frame. Set against a stark, rugged landscape, the film is brought to life by powerful performances from Abhishek, Mia, and Shubham.

“The journey so far has been incredibly rewarding, with an overwhelming response from international festivals that has been both humbling and inspiring. Having the support of visionary filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Kiran Rao, Nikkhil Advani, and Vikramaditya Motwane has only strengthened my creative conviction.”

Actor Mia Maelzer said that “Stolen” has been a profound journey for him as an actor.

“Karan Tejpal’s vision and sensitivity as a director created a space where authenticity could truly flourish, guiding us to bring out the rawness and depth the story demands. Portraying Jhumpa meant delving into a character layered with complexity and emotional depth, a challenge that pushed my boundaries.

The film’s powerful reception at festivals has been incredibly encouraging, and I’m thrilled that Prime Video is helping this unique story reach audiences worldwide.”

“When I first read the script of Stolen, I couldn’t shake it off.” said actor Shubham Vardhan.

He added that playing the character of Raman challenged him, “quietly and steadily.”

“In all the ways that matter. There’s a deep emotional current running through him, and portraying that was both demanding and incredibly rewarding. Working with Karan was an incredible experience; his clarity of vision and trust in his actors created a space where we could really dive deep.”

“Stolen” is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video on June 4

