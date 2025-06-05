Abhishek Banerjee reveals how he tapped into the mindspace for his ‘Rana Naidu’ character

Mumbai, June 5 (IANS) Actor-casting director Abhishek Banerjee, has revealed how he pitched his character in the upcoming season of the streaming show ‘Rana Naidu’.

The show, which stars Rana Daggubati and Venkatesh Daggubati in the lead, is packed with gang wars, power plays, and emotional landmines. Abhishek essays the character of Jaffa, who is the son of Venkatesh Daggubati’s character.

Jaffa is emotional. He’s awkward. And he’s falling in love for what feels like the first time in his life. “His love is very pure”, Abhishek Banerjee said. “It’s the most important thing in his life”.

While everyone else is breaking bones and burning bridges, Jafa’s just trying to figure out how to say what he feels.

Talking about how he tapped into the mindspace of the character, Abhishek said, “It was like going back to school. You know that teenage phase where emotions are raw and everything feels so intense? That’s the space I tapped into for Jafa”.

However, the character isn’t as linear or morally white as it seems, and can hit hard in a different way. With his emotional vulnerability and quiet sincerity, Jafa brings a much-needed heartbeat to Rana Naidu’s gritty world.

The actor added, “That kind of love is missing in our world these days. It’s rare to see something so honest, especially in the middle of all this madness”.

Between the simmering sibling tension of Rana and Tej, Naga’s unpredictable firecracker energy, and now Jafa’s love story, ‘Rana Naidu’ season 2 is a full-blown emotional ride. With action, family drama, romance, and a whole lot of heart, this season throws in all the feels to serve up the ultimate binge-watch.

The streaming show is set to premiere on June 13 on streaming giant Netflix.

--IANS

aa/