Abhishek Bachchan shares why he doesn’t see 25 years in Bollywood as a major milestone

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who made his acting debut in 2000 with J. P. Dutta’s drama “Refugee,” will be completing 25 years in the entertainment industry on Monday.

In a recent conversation with IANS, the ‘Guru’ actor reflected on achieving this milestone and said that instead of dwelling on the past, he is choosing to look ahead with renewed determination and clarity. Reflecting on his journey, Abhishek said he doesn’t believe in looking back. “I want to look forward. I want to think about the next 25 years—what I’m going to do next. That’s done now.”

Drawing inspiration from his father, Amitabh Bachchan—who has spent over five decades in the industry—the ‘Housefull 5’ actor pointed out, “When you live with someone who’s finishing 55 years in the industry, you realize the value of constantly moving forward.” Abhishek stressed that the goal is to carry forward the lessons of the last two and a half decades and use them to grow. “Take your experience and learnings from the last 25 years and use them to make yourself better,” he concluded.

When asked if he would like his debut film, “Refugee,” to be re-released in theatres, Abhishek Bachchan said, “I’ll have to ask J.P. Sahab. Maybe. He’s the director and producer, so that decision lies with him. As a director, it’s up to him to decide whether the film still has something meaningful to say to today’s audience. I leave that choice to J.P. Sahab.”

Amitabh Bachchan also took to social media to express his admiration with a touching gesture, bowing to his son. He acknowledged his son’s dedication, growth, and achievements over the past two and a half decades. Taking to his X handle, Big B responded to a fan account that praised Abhishek for his diverse choice of roles. Reacting to it, the ‘Sholay’ actor wrote in Hindi, “Is Variety ko maine pranaam karta hoon, aur apne putra ki sarahna karta hoon. Jee haan, pita hoon main uska, aur mere liye mera putra Abhishek sarahna karne yogya hai (I bow to this variety, and I praise my son. Yes, I'm his father, and for me my son Abhishek is worthy of praise).”

In a separate post, Big B extended his blessings to Abhishek while mentioning his upcoming films. He tweeted, “Ek chap ke kuch hi dinon mein, release hone waali hai .. aur ek aur nayi film ki shuruaat ho gayi hai ..pehla din film King ki shooting (One film will release soon, and there is a start of a new film, first day of shooting of King)...My blessings Bhaiyu .. love and more. And one more film shooting is complete and ready and coming soon..my prayers ever.” (sic)

