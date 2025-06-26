Abhishek Bachchan says Bhopal makes him feel at home

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan loves to visit Bhopal, as he feels a deeply personal connection with the city. The actor recently visited the city as a part of promotions for his upcoming film ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’.

The team gathered at the lake, where they released floating diyas that illuminated the film’s title, a moving tribute to the city and its spirit.

Abhishek Bachchan said, “Coming back to Bhopal is always deeply personal for me. It’s not just a city I’ve filmed in, it feels like home and so many of my childhood memories are woven into its streets. Shooting ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ in Bhopal brought all of that flooding back. Now, returning for the film’s promotions has been just as special”.

He further mentioned, “One of the standout moments was the photo-op by the Bhopal Lake, a powerful gesture that captures the essence of ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’. As hundreds of diyas lit up the water, it became a moving visual metaphor for what the film stands for: finding light in the most unlikely places, forming unexpected connections, and embracing life wholeheartedly, no matter where you are in your journey. That’s the soul of this story, and I hope it truly connects with everyone who watches it”.

Their visit was especially meaningful for Daivik, who makes his film debut opposite Abhishek after years on Bhopal’s theatre stages, with support from Dr. Ilayaraja T (IAS), Secretary to the Chief Minister and Managing Director of Madhya Pradesh State Tourism.

The film, directed by Madhumita, also stars Daivik Bhagela, who hails from Bhopal.

Produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, the film tells the poignant story of a middle-aged man (Abhishek Bachchan) facing memory loss and abandonment, who finds unexpected companionship with Ballu (Daivik Bhagela), a spirited 8-year-old orphan. ‘Kaalidhar Laapata’ is set to drop on ZEE5 on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/