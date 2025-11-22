Abhishek Bachchan reveals 'I Want To Talk' has taught him a lot about people & himself

Mumbai: Actor Abhishek Bachchan revealed that his 2024 release "I Want To Talk" taught him a lot about people and himself as the Shoojit Sircar directorial completed one year of release.

He shared two photos from the drama on social media and expressed his gratitude for getting the opportunity to be a part of the journey, which led to some honest and heartfelt conversations.

Abhishek penned on his official Instagram handle, "One year of I Want To Talk, and I’m genuinely grateful for every story, every silence, and every honest conversation it brought my way. (sic)"

"This journey has taught me more about people and myself than I expected. Thank you for listening, for sharing, and for allowing a simple idea to become something meaningful," he added.

Abhishek is seen leading the movie, which is a cinematic adaptation of the true story of Arjun Sen, a cancer survivor. It chronicles his emotionally draining journey through a life-altering surgery while navigating a complex relationship with his daughter.

Written by Ritesh Shah and jointly backed by Rising Sun Films and Kino Works banners, "I Want To Talk" stars Abhishek as Arjun Sen, Ahilya Bamroo as Reya Sen (Arjun's daughter), Johny Lever as Johny, and Jayant Kripalani as Dr. Jayant Deb, along with others.

Abhishek also bagged the Filmfare award for 'Best Actor' for his performance in "I Want To Talk".

The critic slammed the awards ecosystem, even suggesting that Abhishek bought the award. Reacting to this, Abhishek shared a post on X (Formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, “Just to set the record straight. Never has any award been bought or aggressive PR been done by me. Just hard work, blood, sweat and tears (sic)”.

“But doubt you’ll believe anything I say or write. So, best way to shut you up is by working even harder so that you don’t ever doubt any achievement that will happen in the future, again. I will prove you wrong! With all due respect and ‘affability’, " he added.

--IANS