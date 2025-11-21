Abhinav Shukla falls prey to a major online scam

Mumbai, Nov 21 (IANS) Television actor Abhinav Shukla has become the recent victim of online scams. On the 21st of November, the actor took to his social media account, revealing in detail about the scam he encountered.

He revealed that the details of his PAN card were out and that loans were issued in his name without his knowledge. In a video posted by Abhinav Shukla, the BB 14 contestant was seen sharing in depth about the online scam.

He said, "Recently, mere saath ek fraud hua hai aur main aapke sath isliye share kar raha hu taki aapke sath na ho. Par ho sakta hai aapke sath ho raha ho aur aapko pata hi na ho. Maine life mein pehli baar loan ke liye apply kiya, aur jab meri CIBIL report aayi, toh usme bank walo ne bataya ki, 'Sir, aapke naam pe 6 vyaktiyon ne loan le rakha hai.' Matlab, mera pan card use karke, unhone nakli email IDs bana ke, alag alag numbero se alag alag addresses se loan le rakhe hai mere PAN card use karke.”

(I became a victim of fraud recently. Here, I am sharing this with you so that it doesn’t happen to anybody else. I applied for a loan for the first time in my life, and when I received my CIBIL report, the bank informed me that six people had already taken loans in my name. This means that using my PAN card, they created fake email IDs and took multiple loans from different numbers and addresses using my PAN card)

He further added, "Mere account se paisa nahi gaya lekin main ab wo loan avail nahi kar paunga. Wo loan avail krne ke liye ab mujhe ye CIBIL report ko rectify karana padega, and aapko pata hai apne desh main kaam kese hota hai. Pehle police station jaiye, FIR karwaiye, fir CIBIL authorities ko likhiye, fir I don't know what will happen. But it is a long process. Toh jis bhi vyakti ne aaj tak kabhi bhi loan nahi liya ya credit card nahi liya – jo meri tarah hai. Please check your CIBIL score. Ho sakta hai aapke sath silently ye fraud ho raha ho.”

(Thankfully no money was withdrawn from my account, I won’t be able to avail myself of this loan now. To get this loan, I will first need to get my CIBIL report rectified. You know how things work in our country; first, you have to go to the police station and file an FIR, then write to the CIBIL authorities, and after that… I’m not sure what happens next. It’s a long and tedious process. So, if you are someone who has never taken a loan or a credit card—like me, but please check your CIBIL score. It’s possible that this kind of fraud could be happening silently in your name too.)

The actor appealed to the fans to take care and be absolutely careful with such scams. Talking about his professional front, the actor, along with his actress wife Rubina Dilaik, was last in the couple reality game show Pati Patni Aur Panga.

The couple went on to win the show and bag the trophy. Abhinav Shukla has previously been a part of reality television shows like Bigg Boss 14 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. While in Bigg Boss 14, he was in the top 5; in Khatron Ke Khiladi, he had emerged as a finalist.

